Georgia Southern visits Old Dominion following Battle’s 20-point showing

Georgia Southern Eagles (11-5, 3-0 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (4-11, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion hosts Georgia Southern after Jordan Battle scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 81-73 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Monarchs are 4-2 on their home court. Old Dominion ranks eighth in the Sun Belt with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Battle averaging 4.5.

The Eagles are 3-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Old Dominion’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern scores 6.8 more points per game (83.9) than Old Dominion gives up (77.1).

The Monarchs and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is averaging 15.7 points for the Monarchs. Battle is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Spudd Webb is scoring 16.8 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 13.4 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

