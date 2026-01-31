Georgia Southern visits Lavergne and Louisiana

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-9, 6-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-16, 4-6 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-9, 6-4 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-16, 4-6 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Georgia Southern after De’Vion Lavergne scored 23 points in Louisiana’s 82-72 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-6 on their home court. Louisiana averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 6-4 against Sun Belt opponents. Georgia Southern is third in the Sun Belt scoring 82.3 points per game and is shooting 43.3%.

Louisiana averages 61.1 points per game, 19.0 fewer points than the 80.1 Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 44.5% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian Finister is averaging 14 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Lavergne is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Spudd Webb is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 17 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 25.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 81.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.