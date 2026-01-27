Georgia Southern plays Southern Miss, looks for 9th straight home win

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (11-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (15-5, 8-2 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 6…

Southern Miss Lady Eagles (11-9, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (15-5, 8-2 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Southern Miss trying to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Eagles are 9-1 on their home court. Georgia Southern averages 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game.

The Lady Eagles have gone 4-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.2 points per game.

Georgia Southern makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Southern Miss has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Southern Miss averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Georgia Southern allows.

The Eagles and Lady Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKenna Eddings averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Destiny Garrett is averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Jakayla Johnson is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Lady Eagles. Carly Keats is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Lady Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.