Georgia Southern plays JMU on 4-game win streak

Georgia Southern Eagles (13-4, 6-1 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (12-7, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern will look to keep its four-game win streak intact when the Eagles take on JMU.

The Dukes are 8-3 in home games. JMU is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 73.6 points while shooting 42.9% from the field.

The Eagles are 6-1 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern is 0-1 in one-possession games.

JMU’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than JMU gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Dukes. Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McKenna Eddings averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 16.9 points, six rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 77.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

