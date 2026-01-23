Georgia Southern hosts Troy after Seng’s 24-point game

Troy Trojans (14-6, 7-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-8, 5-3 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (14-6, 7-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (13-8, 5-3 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays Georgia Southern after Theo Seng scored 24 points in Troy’s 83-77 overtime victory over the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Eagles have gone 8-2 at home. Georgia Southern ranks fifth in the Sun Belt with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Andres Burney averaging 2.1.

The Trojans are 7-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

Georgia Southern is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Troy allows to opponents. Troy scores 6.5 more points per game (86.7) than Georgia Southern allows to opponents (80.2).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spudd Webb is averaging 16.2 points and 1.9 steals for the Eagles. Tyren Moore is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas Dowd is averaging 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Trojans. Victor Valdes is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 7-3, averaging 85.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Trojans: 9-1, averaging 85.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

