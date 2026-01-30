Georgia Southern hosts Arkansas State after Anderson’s 31-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-4, 10-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (16-5, 9-2 Sun Belt) Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 2…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (19-4, 10-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia Southern Eagles (16-5, 9-2 Sun Belt)

Statesboro, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern hosts Arkansas State after Kishyah Anderson scored 31 points in Georgia Southern’s 70-67 win over the Southern Miss Lady Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 10-1 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 13.7 assists per game led by Destiny Garrett averaging 4.3.

The Red Wolves are 10-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State ranks second in the Sun Belt with 14.5 assists per game led by Crislyn Rose averaging 4.3.

Georgia Southern scores 74.8 points, 8.1 more per game than the 66.7 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Georgia Southern allows.

The Eagles and Red Wolves match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garrett is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Eagles. McKenna Eddings is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is averaging 13.3 points and 2.3 steals for the Red Wolves. Mia Tarver is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 15.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

