Georgia Southern Eagles face the South Alabama Jaguars, look for 10th straight win

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-5, 4-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-5, 2-2 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-5, 4-0 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (11-5, 2-2 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern aims to keep its nine-game win streak intact when the Eagles take on South Alabama.

The Jaguars are 3-1 on their home court. South Alabama averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-0 in conference play. Georgia Southern is second in the Sun Belt scoring 84.4 points per game and is shooting 44.2%.

South Alabama makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Georgia Southern has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Georgia Southern averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.1 per game South Alabama allows.

The Jaguars and Eagles meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Olsen is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 16.2 points. Chaze Harris is shooting 53.2% and averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Alden Applewhite is averaging 12.9 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Spudd Webb is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 86.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.