Georgia Southern defeats Coastal Carolina 82-81 in OT

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Spudd Webb’s 22 points helped Georgia Southern defeat Coastal Carolina 82-81 in overtime on Thursday.

Webb also added six rebounds for the Eagles (11-5, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference). Tyren Moore scored 21 points and added nine rebounds and four steals. Alden Applewhite shot 5 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The Eagles extended their winning streak to eight games.

The Chanticleers (8-7, 1-2) were led in scoring by AJ Dancier, who finished with 22 points and six rebounds. Coastal Carolina also got 21 points and four assists from Josh Beadle. Rasheed Jones also had 14 points.

Jones hit both free throws with 1:14 to play to send the game to overtime. Applewhite made a free throw to tie the game at 81 with 49 seconds left in overtime. Webb won the game with a shot from the charity stripe with two seconds to play.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

