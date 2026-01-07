Georgia hosts No. 12 LSU after Carnegie’s 23-point showing

LSU Tigers (14-2, 0-2 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (15-1, 1-1 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

LSU Tigers (14-2, 0-2 SEC) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (15-1, 1-1 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts No. 12 LSU after Dani Carnegie scored 23 points in Georgia’s 64-56 victory against the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Lady Bulldogs have gone 9-0 in home games. Georgia averages 79.0 points and has outscored opponents by 25.4 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-2 in conference play. LSU ranks second in college basketball with 45.4 rebounds per game. Amiya Joyner leads the Tigers with 7.0.

Georgia averages 79.0 points, 23.9 more per game than the 55.1 LSU allows. LSU averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Georgia gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carnegie is shooting 48.5% and averaging 17.9 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Trinity Turner is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

MiLaysia Fulwiley is scoring 14.2 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Mikaylah Williams is averaging 12.9 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 98.0 points, 44.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 14.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 52.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

