Georgetown visits Perkins and Villanova

Georgetown Hoyas (9-9, 1-6 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (14-4, 5-2 Big East)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova hosts Georgetown after Tyler Perkins scored 23 points in Villanova’s 86-79 loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Wildcats are 7-2 on their home court. Villanova is fourth in the Big East scoring 78.6 points while shooting 46.9% from the field.

The Hoyas are 1-6 in conference matchups. Georgetown ranks fifth in the Big East with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Caleb Williams averaging 5.6.

Villanova scores 78.6 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 74.1 Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

The Wildcats and Hoyas face off Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is averaging 14.9 points for the Wildcats. Duke Brennan is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

KJ Lewis is averaging 14.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Hoyas. Julius Halaifonua is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

