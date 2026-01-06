Georgetown visits Gunn and DePaul

Georgetown Hoyas (9-5, 1-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-6, 1-3 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Georgetown Hoyas (9-5, 1-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-6, 1-3 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on Georgetown after CJ Gunn scored 22 points in DePaul’s 86-77 win against the Xavier Musketeers.

The Blue Demons are 7-3 in home games. DePaul is eighth in the Big East with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by N.J. Benson averaging 4.3.

The Hoyas are 1-2 in Big East play. Georgetown ranks eighth in the Big East giving up 75.1 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

DePaul’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Georgetown gives up. Georgetown has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Smith averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Gunn is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

KJ Lewis is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Hoyas. Julius Halaifonua is averaging 14.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 79.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

