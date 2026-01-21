Georgetown faces No. 1 UConn following Miller’s 21-point game

UConn Huskies (19-0, 9-0 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-7, 4-5 Big East) Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (19-0, 9-0 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (11-7, 4-5 Big East)

Washington; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts No. 1 UConn after Khia Miller scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 63-54 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas have gone 8-2 in home games. Georgetown is ninth in the Big East with 13.3 assists per game led by Laila Jewett averaging 3.2.

The Huskies are 9-0 in Big East play. UConn averages 24.2 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by KK Arnold with 4.8.

Georgetown’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game UConn gives up. UConn averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Georgetown gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 11.4 points for the Hoyas. Jewett is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sarah Strong is shooting 60.3% and averaging 18.6 points for the Huskies. Azzi Fudd is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Huskies: 10-0, averaging 89.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 16.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 54.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.0 points.

