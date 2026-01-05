George Washington visits Dayton following Castro’s 26-point performance

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-4, 2-0 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-4, 2-0 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-4, 2-0 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-4, 2-0 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington plays Dayton after Rafael Castro scored 26 points in George Washington’s 77-55 win against the La Salle Explorers.

The Flyers have gone 8-1 at home. Dayton averages 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 2-0 in conference games. George Washington is third in the A-10 with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Castro averaging 5.5.

Dayton’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that George Washington allows. George Washington averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Dayton gives up.

The Flyers and Revolutionaries face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is averaging 16.6 points for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Castro is averaging 16.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 85.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

