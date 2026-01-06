George Washington takes on Rhode Island in conference showdown

Rhode Island Rams (12-2, 3-0 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (9-7, 1-2 A-10) Washington; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rhode Island Rams (12-2, 3-0 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (9-7, 1-2 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on Rhode Island in a matchup of A-10 teams.

The Revolutionaries have gone 7-1 at home. George Washington is seventh in the A-10 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanah Becker averaging 2.9.

The Rams are 3-0 in conference games. Rhode Island is third in the A-10 with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Albina Syla averaging 6.4.

George Washington scores 64.4 points, 10.4 more per game than the 54.0 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 37.3% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Reynolds is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.4 points for the Revolutionaries. Emma Theodorsson is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Vanessa Harris averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc. Brooklyn Gray is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 7-3, averaging 64.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 66.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

