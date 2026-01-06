George Washington plays Dayton after Castro’s 26-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-4, 2-0 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-4, 2-0 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

George Washington Revolutionaries (11-4, 2-0 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (11-4, 2-0 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces Dayton after Rafael Castro scored 26 points in George Washington’s 77-55 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Flyers are 8-1 on their home court. Dayton scores 77.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 2-0 against conference opponents. George Washington is third in the A-10 with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Castro averaging 5.5.

Dayton makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). George Washington scores 18.5 more points per game (87.7) than Dayton gives up (69.2).

The Flyers and Revolutionaries match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett is averaging 16.6 points for the Flyers. Deshayne Montgomery is averaging 15.3 points and 2.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Castro is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 85.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.