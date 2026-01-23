George Washington hosts Richmond after Argabright’s 20-point performance

Richmond Spiders (13-7, 3-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (12-7, 3-3 A-10) Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond…

Richmond Spiders (13-7, 3-4 A-10) at George Washington Revolutionaries (12-7, 3-3 A-10)

Washington; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits George Washington after Aiden Argabright scored 20 points in Richmond’s 69-68 loss to the Rhode Island Rams.

The Revolutionaries have gone 8-2 at home. George Washington is second in the A-10 scoring 85.8 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Spiders have gone 3-4 against A-10 opponents. Richmond is fifth in the A-10 scoring 80.3 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

George Washington averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 8.3 per game Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points above the 43.8% shooting opponents of George Washington have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, while averaging 10.5 points. Rafael Castro is shooting 65.7% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

AJ Lopez is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Spiders. Will Johnston is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Spiders: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.