George Natsvlishvili scores 19 as North Dakota defeats Oral Roberts 72-61

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — George Natsvlishvili’s 19 points helped North Dakota defeat Oral Roberts 72-61 on Thursday. Natsvlishvili had…

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — George Natsvlishvili’s 19 points helped North Dakota defeat Oral Roberts 72-61 on Thursday.

Natsvlishvili had six rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks (7-10, 1-0 Summit League). Eli King scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 7 from the line and added 10 rebounds. Garrett Anderson shot 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams led the way for the Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-1) with 20 points and four blocks. Connor Dow added 16 points, four assists and four steals for Oral Roberts.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.