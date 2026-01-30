George Mason visits Saint Bonaventure following Simmons’ 31-point game

George Mason Patriots (19-2, 7-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-8, 2-6 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

George Mason Patriots (19-2, 7-1 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (13-8, 2-6 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts George Mason after Darryl Simmons II scored 31 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 87-79 win against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Bonnies have gone 8-3 at home. Saint Bonaventure is fourth in the A-10 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 4.3.

The Patriots are 7-1 in A-10 play. George Mason ranks seventh in the A-10 shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game George Mason allows. George Mason has shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 46.0% shooting opponents of Saint Bonaventure have averaged.

The Bonnies and Patriots match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 16 points and 9.9 rebounds for the Bonnies. Simmons is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kory Mincy is shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, while averaging 16.7 points and 3.5 assists. Riley Allenspach is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 78.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 73.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

