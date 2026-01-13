George Mason visits Ola-Joseph and Loyola Chicago

George Mason Patriots (16-1, 4-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-12, 1-3 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

George Mason Patriots (16-1, 4-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-12, 1-3 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -9.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago faces George Mason after Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 101-66 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Ramblers are 3-6 in home games. Loyola Chicago has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Patriots are 4-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason averages 78.6 points and has outscored opponents by 11.8 points per game.

Loyola Chicago is shooting 42.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 40.7% George Mason allows to opponents. George Mason has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Loyola Chicago have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Moore is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Ramblers. Kayde Dotson is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kory Mincy is averaging 16.9 points and 3.6 assists for the Patriots. Masai Troutman is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.