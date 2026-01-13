George Mason visits Loyola Chicago following Ola-Joseph’s 20-point performance

George Mason Patriots (16-1, 4-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-12, 1-3 A-10) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

George Mason Patriots (16-1, 4-0 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (5-12, 1-3 A-10)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Patriots -7.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts George Mason after Joshua Ola-Joseph scored 20 points in Loyola Chicago’s 101-66 loss to the George Washington Revolutionaries.

The Ramblers are 3-6 in home games. Loyola Chicago allows 76.8 points and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

The Patriots have gone 4-0 against A-10 opponents. George Mason has a 12-1 record against opponents over .500.

Loyola Chicago scores 68.3 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 66.8 George Mason allows. George Mason averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

The Ramblers and Patriots match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayde Dotson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Justin Moore is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Kory Mincy averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Riley Allenspach is shooting 63.0% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Patriots: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.