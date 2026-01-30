George Mason takes on conference foe Saint Louis

Saint Louis Billikens (11-12, 5-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (14-6, 9-0 A-10) Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Louis Billikens (11-12, 5-5 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (14-6, 9-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A-10 foes George Mason and Saint Louis square off on Saturday.

The Patriots are 8-2 on their home court. George Mason is fourth in the A-10 scoring 68.5 points while shooting 39.5% from the field.

The Billikens are 5-5 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

George Mason makes 39.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Saint Louis has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Saint Louis averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than George Mason allows.

The Patriots and Billikens face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Harris is averaging 13.6 points and 1.9 steals for the Patriots. Zahirah Walton is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Zya Nugent is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Billikens. Jahda Denis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 64.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Billikens: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

