George Mason Patriots play the VCU Rams on 6-game win streak

VCU Rams (11-5, 2-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (15-1, 3-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason heads into a matchup with VCU as winners of six straight games.

The Patriots are 11-0 on their home court. George Mason is 11-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 2-1 in conference play. VCU is eighth in the A-10 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Lazar Djokovic averaging 3.8.

George Mason scores 78.2 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 73.3 VCU allows. VCU averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game George Mason gives up.

The Patriots and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kory Mincy is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Patriots. Riley Allenspach is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Terrence Hill Jr. is scoring 14.2 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Rams. Djokovic is averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Rams: 7-3, averaging 85.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

