George Mason hosts Ullstrom and Richmond

Richmond Spiders (16-4, 6-1 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (13-6, 8-0 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits George Mason after Rachel Ullstrom scored 20 points in Richmond’s 77-47 victory over the VCU Rams.

The Patriots have gone 8-2 in home games. George Mason is third in the A-10 scoring 68.8 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Spiders are 6-1 in A-10 play. Richmond ranks eighth in the A-10 with 32.0 rebounds per game led by Maggie Doogan averaging 8.6.

George Mason’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.6 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game George Mason allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zahirah Walton is averaging 19.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Patriots. Kennedy Harris is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Doogan is shooting 51.6% and averaging 23.2 points for the Spiders. Ullstrom is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Spiders: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

