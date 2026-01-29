Geddes leads William & Mary against Campbell after 22-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-8, 6-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-8, 3-4 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-8, 6-2 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-8, 3-4 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary hosts Campbell after Cassidy Geddes scored 22 points in William & Mary’s 55-37 victory over the Hofstra Pride.

The Tribe are 2-5 in home games. William & Mary scores 61.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Fighting Camels have gone 6-2 against CAA opponents. Campbell ranks third in the CAA with 35.0 rebounds per game led by Ciara Alexander averaging 6.5.

William & Mary averages 61.3 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 56.4 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 62.5 points per game, 2.4 more than the 60.1 William & Mary allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geddes is averaging 13.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Tribe. Natalie Fox is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Alexander is averaging 8.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Jasmine Nivar is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 56.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

