Gayles leads Utah State against New Mexico after 24-point outing

Utah State Aggies (6-14, 2-9 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (14-7, 6-4 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State takes on New Mexico after Aaliyah Gayles scored 24 points in Utah State’s 86-66 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Lobos are 8-3 in home games. New Mexico is ninth in the MWC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jessie Joaquim averaging 4.4.

The Aggies are 2-9 in conference matchups. Utah State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

New Mexico averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Utah State allows. Utah State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than New Mexico allows.

The Lobos and Aggies match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destinee Hooks is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Lobos. Cacia Antonio is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sophie Sene is averaging 9.1 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Karyn Sanford is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Aggies: 1-9, averaging 57.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

