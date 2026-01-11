Gavalyugov’s 37 lead Santa Clara past Loyola Marymount 103-72

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aleksandar Gavalyugov’s 37 points led Santa Clara past Loyola Marymount 103-72 on Saturday night. Gavalyugov…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Aleksandar Gavalyugov’s 37 points led Santa Clara past Loyola Marymount 103-72 on Saturday night.

Gavalyugov added five rebounds for the Broncos (14-5, 5-1 West Coast Conference). Elijah Mahi scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Allen Graves shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

The Lions (11-8, 2-4) were led in scoring by Jalen Shelley, who finished with 18 points and six rebounds. Myron Amey Jr. added 12 points and two steals for Loyola Marymount. Aaron McBride also had nine points and six rebounds.

Santa Clara took the lead for good about 2 1/2 minutes into the game and the score was 45-30 at halftime, with Gavalyugov racking up 14 points. Santa Clara outscored Loyola Marymount by 16 points in the second half, and Gavalyugov scored a team-high 23 points in the second half to help the Broncos team secure the victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

