Garry leads South Dakota State against Omaha after 20-point game

Omaha Mavericks (7-8) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-8)

Brookings, South Dakota; Thursday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -9.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays Omaha after Kalen Garry scored 20 points in South Dakota State’s 99-71 loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

The Jackrabbits have gone 4-1 at home. South Dakota State averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 3.7 points per game.

The Mavericks are 2-5 on the road. Omaha is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

South Dakota State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 44.5% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The Jackrabbits and Mavericks match up Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damon Wilkinson is averaging 12.2 points and six rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Garry is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lance Waddles is averaging 17.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Mavericks. Ja’Sean Glover is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

