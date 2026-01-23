Garrett leads Georgia Southern against South Alabama after 29-point outing

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-5, 7-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (9-9, 2-6 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (14-5, 7-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (9-9, 2-6 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits South Alabama after Destiny Garrett scored 29 points in Georgia Southern’s 80-69 victory against the Troy Trojans.

The Jaguars are 7-3 on their home court. South Alabama is sixth in the Sun Belt with 12.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Cordasia Harris averaging 4.2.

The Eagles are 7-2 in conference games. Georgia Southern has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

South Alabama averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 7.1 more points per game (75.4) than South Alabama allows to opponents (68.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 13.1 points per game with 9.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists for the Jaguars. Amyah Sutton is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

McKenna Eddings averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Garrett is averaging 15.8 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Eagles: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

