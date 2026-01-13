Garrett leads Georgia Southern against Georgia State after 23-point game

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-4, 5-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-10, 2-3 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Georgia Southern Eagles (12-4, 5-1 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (7-10, 2-3 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern visits Georgia State after Destiny Garrett scored 23 points in Georgia Southern’s 77-60 win against the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Panthers have gone 5-2 in home games. Georgia State gives up 73.7 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 5-1 in Sun Belt play. Georgia Southern averages 76.6 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Georgia State averages 69.8 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 66.4 Georgia Southern gives up. Georgia Southern averages 76.6 points per game, 2.9 more than the 73.7 Georgia State allows.

The Panthers and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Henderson is averaging 15.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals for the Panthers. Cheyenne Holloman is averaging 8.7 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Garrett is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Eagles. Kishyah Anderson is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 24.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 11.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 77.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.