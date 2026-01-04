Garrett and Oakland host Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 3-1 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3…

Robert Morris Colonials (11-5, 3-2 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-8, 3-1 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland plays Robert Morris after Isaac Garrett scored 27 points in Oakland’s 85-83 win over the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Golden Grizzlies are 3-0 in home games. Oakland is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials have gone 3-2 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris is third in the Horizon League with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by DeSean Goode averaging 5.4.

Oakland scores 82.5 points, 10.9 more per game than the 71.6 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris averages 77.0 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 84.2 Oakland gives up to opponents.

The Golden Grizzlies and Colonials match up Sunday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brody Robinson is averaging 16.2 points and 5.5 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Albert Vargas is averaging 8.8 points and 4.3 assists for the Colonials. Goode is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points per game.

Colonials: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

