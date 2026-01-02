Gardner-Webb visits Winthrop following Duncomb’s 31-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-14, 0-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-8, 0-1 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-14, 0-1 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (8-8, 0-1 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop hosts Gardner-Webb after Logan Duncomb scored 31 points in Winthrop’s 82-70 loss to the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles have gone 5-1 in home games. Winthrop is second in the Big South scoring 86.9 points while shooting 45.3% from the field.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-1 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is 2-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Winthrop’s average of 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 10.1 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 70.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 75.8 Winthrop gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kareem Rozier is averaging 12.7 points and 3.9 assists for the Eagles. Duncomb is averaging 17.1 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 67.4% over the last 10 games.

Jacob Hogarth is averaging 11 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Spence Sims is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 88.6 points, 40.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.