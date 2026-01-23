Gardner-Webb visits High Point after Spencer’s 26-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-14, 3-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (17-2, 6-0 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Friday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-14, 3-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (17-2, 6-0 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Gardner-Webb after Macy Spencer scored 26 points in High Point’s 74-60 win over the Winthrop Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 11-0 in home games. High Point ranks second in the Big South with 15.2 assists per game led by Aaliyah Collins averaging 4.4.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 3-3 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is ninth in the Big South with 26.3 rebounds per game led by Amira Ofunniyin averaging 6.9.

High Point makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Gardner-Webb has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Gardner-Webb has shot at a 35.9% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points fewer than the 36.6% shooting opponents of High Point have averaged.

The Panthers and Runnin’ Bulldogs square off Friday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer is shooting 45.5% and averaging 19.3 points for the Panthers. Collins is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Makayla Legette is averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Amina Gray is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 9-1, averaging 74.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 52.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 11.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

