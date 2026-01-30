Gardner-Webb visits Green and UNC Asheville

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-16, 3-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-13, 3-5 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 12…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-16, 3-5 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-13, 3-5 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Asheville hosts Gardner-Webb after Nia Green scored 24 points in UNC Asheville’s 64-52 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Bulldogs are 5-7 in home games. UNC Asheville is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 3-5 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNC Asheville’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game UNC Asheville allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is averaging 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Journee McDaniel is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Amina Gray is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Anaya Harris is averaging 9.5 points and 3.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 64.3 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 52.2 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 12.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

