Gardner-Webb visits Ellis and Charleston Southern

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (5-13, 2-2 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-13, 3-2 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces Gardner-Webb after Caelan Ellis scored 22 points in Charleston Southern’s 72-66 win over the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers have gone 3-5 at home. Charleston Southern ranks seventh in the Big South in rebounding averaging 29.4 rebounds. Alaina Nettles leads the Buccaneers with 6.6 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 2-2 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb gives up 65.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

Charleston Southern’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 54.8 points per game, 18.4 fewer points than the 73.2 Charleston Southern allows.

The Buccaneers and Runnin’ Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyonna Bailey is averaging 15.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Ellis is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Amina Gray is shooting 37.7% and averaging 12.1 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jaelyn Acker is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 58.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 53.8 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

