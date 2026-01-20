Gardner-Webb hosts Cunningham and Presbyterian

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-16, 0-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-13, 3-2 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-16, 0-5 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (6-13, 3-2 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits Gardner-Webb after Jacia Cunningham scored 20 points in Presbyterian’s 64-53 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 4-3 at home. Gardner-Webb has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Blue Hose are 0-5 in Big South play. Presbyterian is eighth in the Big South with 18.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Morgan Boyd averaging 3.5.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 36.4% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Presbyterian allows to opponents. Presbyterian averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Gardner-Webb gives up.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Blue Hose square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amina Gray averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Jaelyn Acker is shooting 31.6% and averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cunningham is averaging 10 points for the Blue Hose. Boyd is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 53.3 points, 27.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Blue Hose: 0-10, averaging 46.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 31.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

