Garang scores 18 as Le Moyne takes down New Haven 73-47

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Deng Garang scored 18 points as Le Moyne beat New Haven 73-47 on Thursday.

Garang shot 6 for 8 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Dolphins (7-9, 2-1 Northeast Conference).

Tennessee Rainwater added 14 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to go with seven rebounds aoff the bench. Shilo Jackson shot 3 of 3 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Andre Pasha led the way for the Chargers (6-10, 1-2) with 10 points. Teshaun Steele added nine points. Jabri Fitzpatrick finished with six points and eight rebounds.

The Dolphins had a 39-21 lead at the half after shutting the Chargers out for more than seven minutes on a 19-0 run.

