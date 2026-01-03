Gamble leads Monmouth against N.C. A&T

Monmouth Hawks (8-4, 1-0 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-7, 0-1 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Monmouth Hawks (8-4, 1-0 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-7, 0-1 CAA)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on N.C. A&T after Gigi Gamble scored 30 points in Monmouth’s 77-62 win over the Elon Phoenix.

The Aggies are 4-3 on their home court. N.C. A&T is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 20.0 turnovers per game.

The Hawks have gone 1-0 against CAA opponents. Monmouth is second in the CAA with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Alexis Davis averaging 8.3.

N.C. A&T’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.9 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game N.C. A&T gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaniya Clark is averaging 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Aggies. D’Mya Tucker is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Divine Dibula is averaging 12.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Alexis Andrews is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

