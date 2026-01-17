Gamble and Monmouth host Campbell

Campbell Fighting Camels (11-7, 4-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-5, 4-1 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m.…

Campbell Fighting Camels (11-7, 4-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (11-5, 4-1 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Campbell after Gigi Gamble scored 22 points in Monmouth’s 56-53 win against the Towson Tigers.

The Hawks are 6-1 in home games. Monmouth is second in the CAA with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ella Farrelly averaging 4.5.

The Fighting Camels are 4-1 against CAA opponents. Campbell averages 64.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.2 points per game.

Monmouth averages 65.0 points, 8.9 more per game than the 56.1 Campbell allows. Campbell scores 5.7 more points per game (64.3) than Monmouth allows (58.6).

The Hawks and Fighting Camels face off Sunday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Divine Dibula is scoring 12.7 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Hawks. Gamble is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jasmine Nivar is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Fighting Camels. Olivia Tucker is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 9-1, averaging 68.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 7-3, averaging 63.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

