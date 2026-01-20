Gallagher leads South Carolina Upstate against UNC Asheville after 24-point performance

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-13, 1-4 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-12, 2-4 Big South) Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (6-13, 1-4 Big South) at UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-12, 2-4 Big South)

Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays UNC Asheville after Cassie Gallagher scored 24 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 58-38 victory over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Bulldogs are 4-7 in home games. UNC Asheville ranks second in the Big South in rebounding with 36.5 rebounds. Nia Green paces the Bulldogs with 6.9 boards.

The Spartans are 1-4 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate ranks fourth in the Big South giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 37.9% shooting.

UNC Asheville’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game UNC Asheville allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aileen Marquez is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 9.6 points. Green is averaging 17.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Gallagher is averaging 15.4 points for the Spartans. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 39.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 59.8 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.