Gaines-Wyatt and Hampton knock off Monmouth 65-63

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored 16 points, including two free throws with 30 seconds left, as Hampton took…

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt scored 16 points, including two free throws with 30 seconds left, as Hampton took down Monmouth 65-63 on Thursday night.

Gaines-Wyatt shot 3 of 9 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Pirates (10-10, 4-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Aidan Haskins scored 12 points while finishing 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Andrew Ball finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Hawks (9-11, 3-4). Jason Rivera-Torres added 12 points.

Haskins put up six points in the first half for Hampton, which led 34-30 at the break. Gaines-Wyatt scored a team-high 12 points for Hampton in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.