Futrell’s 28 lead Lindenwood over Southeast Missouri State 88-76

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Anias Futrell scored 28 points as Lindenwood beat Southeast Missouri State 88-76 on Thursday.

Futrell added 11 rebounds for the Lions (11-7, 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference). Dontrez Williams scored 22 points while going 8 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 8 from the line and added five rebounds and seven steals. Jadis Jones shot 8 of 14 from the field and 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 20 points.

Luke Almodovar finished with 21 points for the Redhawks (9-9, 4-3). PJ Farmer added 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Southeast Missouri State. Braxton Stacker had 11 points.

