Futrell and Lindenwood host Tennessee State

Tennessee State Tigers (12-7, 6-3 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (12-8, 6-3 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood hosts Tennessee State after Anias Futrell scored 25 points in Lindenwood’s 89-68 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

The Lions have gone 8-1 at home. Lindenwood leads the OVC with 17.8 fast break points.

The Tigers are 6-3 in conference matchups. Tennessee State ranks ninth in the OVC allowing 76.4 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

Lindenwood averages 80.4 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 76.4 Tennessee State allows. Tennessee State has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points greater than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

The Lions and Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadis Jones is averaging 16.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Futrell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Travis Harper II averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Aaron Nkrumah is shooting 43.6% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

