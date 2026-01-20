Furman visits Williams and Citadel

Furman Paladins (13-6, 4-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-14, 2-4 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Furman Paladins (13-6, 4-2 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (5-14, 2-4 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel takes on Furman after Braxton Williams scored 22 points in Citadel’s 82-68 victory over the VMI Keydets.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-5 in home games. Citadel is 4-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

The Paladins are 4-2 against SoCon opponents. Furman averages 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Citadel is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Furman allows to opponents. Furman averages 77.2 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 77.4 Citadel gives up.

The Bulldogs and Paladins face off Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 13.3 points for the Bulldogs. Christian Moore is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Charles Johnston is averaging 10.2 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Paladins. Alex Wilkins is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 78.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.