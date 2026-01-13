Furman visits Samford following Faulkner’s 24-point outing

Furman Paladins (12-5, 3-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (9-8, 2-2 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Furman Paladins (12-5, 3-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (9-8, 2-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on Furman after Dylan Faulkner scored 24 points in Samford’s 88-79 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in home games. Samford is sixth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 76.4 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Paladins are 3-1 in SoCon play. Furman averages 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.1 points per game.

Samford’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Furman allows. Furman averages 77.6 points per game, 1.2 more than the 76.4 Samford gives up to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keaton Norris is averaging 10.7 points and 4.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Faulkner is averaging 16.9 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 70.6% over the past 10 games.

Alex Wilkins is averaging 16.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

