Furman visits Faulkner and Samford

Furman Paladins (12-5, 3-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (9-8, 2-2 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Furman Paladins (12-5, 3-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (9-8, 2-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford hosts Furman after Dylan Faulkner scored 24 points in Samford’s 88-79 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in home games. Samford ranks fourth in the SoCon with 15.0 assists per game led by Keaton Norris averaging 4.8.

The Paladins have gone 3-1 against SoCon opponents. Furman is sixth in the SoCon scoring 77.6 points per game and is shooting 47.6%.

Samford’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Samford allows.

The Bulldogs and Paladins meet Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadin Booth is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 20.4 points. Faulkner is shooting 70.6% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Charles Johnston is averaging 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

