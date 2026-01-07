Furman takes on Chattanooga following Wilkins’ 24-point game

Furman Paladins (10-5, 1-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-9, 0-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Furman Paladins (10-5, 1-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-9, 0-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Paladins -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman takes on Chattanooga after Alex Wilkins scored 24 points in Furman’s 80-77 overtime loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs are 4-2 on their home court. Chattanooga is seventh in the SoCon with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Tate Darner averaging 3.2.

The Paladins are 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Furman is third in the SoCon scoring 78.2 points per game and is shooting 48.0%.

Chattanooga makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Furman averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Chattanooga allows.

The Mocs and Paladins match up Wednesday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Frison is averaging 14.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Mocs. Billy Smith is averaging 11.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the last 10 games.

Wilkins is scoring 17.5 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 15.1 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.