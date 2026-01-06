Furman takes on Chattanooga after Wilkins’ 24-point performance

Furman Paladins (10-5, 1-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-9, 0-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman…

Furman Paladins (10-5, 1-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (6-9, 0-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Chattanooga after Alex Wilkins scored 24 points in Furman’s 80-77 overtime loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs are 4-2 in home games. Chattanooga scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Paladins have gone 1-1 against SoCon opponents. Furman is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.9 turnovers per game.

Chattanooga makes 44.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Furman averages 6.0 more points per game (78.2) than Chattanooga gives up (72.2).

The Mocs and Paladins square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Frison is averaging 14.1 points and 4.3 assists for the Mocs. Billy Smith is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Asa Thomas averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Wilkins is averaging 18.9 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 4-6, averaging 77.5 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Paladins: 8-2, averaging 81.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

