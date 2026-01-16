Furman hosts Wofford following Holmes’ 22-point performance

Wofford Terriers (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (13-5, 4-1 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Wofford Terriers (11-7, 3-2 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (13-5, 4-1 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on Furman after Kahmare Holmes scored 22 points in Wofford’s 76-67 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Paladins are 8-2 on their home court. Furman ranks second in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.7 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Terriers are 3-2 against SoCon opponents. Wofford is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

Furman is shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 46.6% Wofford allows to opponents. Wofford averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Furman allows.

The Paladins and Terriers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is averaging 17.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Holmes is averaging 17.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Terriers. Nils Machowski is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Terriers: 6-4, averaging 79.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.