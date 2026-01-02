Furman hosts Western Carolina following Stansberry’s 20-point performance

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-8, 0-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-4, 1-0 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina Catamounts (4-8, 0-1 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (10-4, 1-0 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina visits Furman after Cord Stansberry scored 20 points in Western Carolina’s 79-74 loss to the Wofford Terriers.

The Paladins are 7-1 in home games. Furman ranks second in the SoCon with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Johnston averaging 6.8.

The Catamounts have gone 0-1 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina gives up 81.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

Furman averages 78.3 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 81.2 Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina scores 6.5 more points per game (77.0) than Furman gives up (70.5).

The Paladins and Catamounts face off Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is averaging 17 points and 4.9 assists for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Marcus Kell is averaging 12.9 points for the Catamounts. Julien Soumaoro is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 80.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.