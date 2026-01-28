Furman hosts Samford following Booth’s 28-point game

Samford Bulldogs (10-11, 3-5 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-7, 5-3 SoCon) Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (10-11, 3-5 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-7, 5-3 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford plays Furman after Jadin Booth scored 28 points in Samford’s 75-64 win over the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Paladins have gone 8-3 in home games. Furman leads the SoCon with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Charles Johnston averaging 6.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-5 against SoCon opponents. Samford is 1-9 against opponents over .500.

Furman makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (44.7%). Samford has shot at a 43.6% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

The Paladins and Bulldogs meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is scoring 17.9 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Paladins. Johnston is averaging 10.7 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Booth is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 4.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 20.6 points. Dylan Faulkner is averaging 17.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 81.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

